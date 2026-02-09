Lachit Borphukan blood in my veins won't tolerate divisive attacks on Congress, citizens: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi launched a blistering counter-attack against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 9, declaring that, as the son of late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi with the blood of Lachit Borphukan flowing in his veins, he will not tolerate divisive politics or attacks on Congress workers and ordinary citizens.

"Attack me; I am not afraid. But I will not tolerate the sowing of seeds of division among the people of Assam and the practice of communal politics. Attacks on Congress workers and ordinary citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Gogoi said at a press conference flanked by MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain.

Gogoi systematically dismantled allegations made by the chief minister at a February 8 press briefing, calling the event a "flop show" after Sarma had held onto an SIT report for six months before summoning national journalists from New Delhi.

The Congress MP accused Sarma of staging drama for half a year after realising "every allegation he had raised was false." Gogoi questioned why the chief minister remained inactive for six months on a report supposedly threatening national security, alleging the accusations were designed to divert attention from information regarding 12,000 bighas of land owned by Sarma and his family, and 40,000 bighas handed to Adani, Ambani, and Patanjali.

But the most explosive moment came when Gogoi reacted to Sarma's comments about his children's citizenship and religion. "The Chief Minister stooped so low that he dragged my five-year-old and nine-year-old children into this," Gogoi said, issuing a stark warning: "I also know about your children. Everyone in Guwahati knows where and how your children live. Do not force me to make those matters public."

Gogoi explained that his wife had left her country to work in India and that his children were being raised by his family. "When my children turn 18, they will themselves decide what citizenship they wish to adopt," he said.

The MP challenged Sarma's claim that he was an agent of another country, noting that during the chief minister's two-and-a-half-hour press conference, "Himanta Biswa Sarma could not produce a single piece of evidence." He pointed to contradictions in Sarma's statements—initially claiming Gogoi visited Pakistan for 15 days, then revising it to 10 days; first suggesting it was recent, then dating it to 2013.

Addressing the Pakistan visit directly, Gogoi confirmed he travelled there in late 2013 with his wife through full legal procedures. He explained his wife was working with an international organisation funded by British and Dutch governments, operating across Africa, South America and Asia, and was posted in Pakistan for one year. As her husband, he accompanied her and visited archaeological sites including Taxila.

"I submitted my passport to the Central Government in 2014, which bears stamps of border crossings and stamps from Pakistan's Home Department," Gogoi said. "The Modi Government has all information regarding an MP's visit to Pakistan."

Gogoi questioned why the SIT never summoned him despite having the report for six months, saying he would have walked into their office to answer questions. He defended his right to raise parliamentary questions on national security, noting that if the Lok Sabha Secretariat finds a question invalid or sensitive, it rejects it. "If my question was accepted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and answered by the Central Government, then it was a valid question," he said.

The Congress leader turned the tables on Sarma, releasing a photograph of the chief minister with a Bangladeshi Maulvi and questioning when and why it was taken. "The Chief Minister likes visiting Bangladesh and has gone there 10 times, whereas Gogoi went to Pakistan only once," he said, accusing Sarma of opportunistic religious posturing whilst benefiting from cattle smuggling syndicates.

Gogoi also raised questions about who was present in Singapore after singer Zubeen Garg's death, alleging people close to the chief minister were there.

Regarding allegations his wife received salary from Pakistan, Gogoi clarified she received payment from a Pakistani NGO for only one month after returning to India, for a project funded by an international organisation. He noted the same NGO operated projects in Gujarat during Narendra Modi's tenure as chief minister, questioning why such organisations were allowed if they posed security threats.

Without naming him directly, Gogoi took aim at Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, saying: "I am concerned about that External Affairs Minister who advised Himanta Biswa Sarma to do this. I am worried about him. It is uncertain how long he will continue to remain a minister."

Gogoi questioned why he has not received police security customarily given to Pradesh Congress presidents, noting that well-wishers have advised caution due to threats to his life.

The MP urged Sarma to focus on Assam's real problems—Six Scheduled Tribes' status, land rights for tea garden workers, land scams, drugs, closure of government schools and targeting of communities.

"I cannot even imagine doing anything that would tarnish the name of Tarun Gogoi in my political life," Gogoi said. "I have placed everything in the hands of the people of Assam. The people know who is corrupt and who follows principles. The people will answer this in 2026."

MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain said the allegations were raised to mislead the public ahead of elections, with Hussain stating that Congress would now consider legal action, especially regarding attacks on minor children. Gogoi indicated the possibility of approaching courts under child protection laws.

Former APCC President Bhupen Kumar Bora termed Gogoi's press conference an "Anti-Ballistic Missile" in response to the chief minister's briefing. Speaking from his Bihpuriya residence, Bora said Sarma had adopted the policy of Saam-Daam-Dand-Bhed to remain in power, forgetting the aspirations of Assam's people.

Bora, who worked with Sarma from 1993 to 2015, said both knew each other's character well, having stayed together for months in a Fancy Bazaar hotel. He praised Gogoi for responding to all allegations within 24 hours "in a calm, clear, fearless, and dignified manner" and declared that the 2026 Assembly elections have effectively begun.