Lachit Borphukan Military Station inaugurated in Dhubri, boosting security and civil-military cooperation

In a move towards strengthening regional security and fostering closer civil-military coordination, the Lachit Borphukan Military Station was officially inaugurated on Thursday at Bamunigaon in Dhubri district.

Spanning 196 bighas of land in Sapotgram under the Bilasipara Revenue Circle, the newly established station is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing operational preparedness and maintaining peace in the lower Assam region.

The inauguration was led by Lieutenant General R. C. Tiwari, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, who underscored the strategic importance of the installation for national defense and regional stability.

The ceremony was attended by several senior military and civil officials, including Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, GOC Gajraj Corps; Vivek Raj Singh, IGP (Assam Police); Dibakar Nath, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri; and Debasish Borah, APS, Superintendent of Police, Dhubri. Their joint presence symbolized the strong synergy between the armed forces and the civil administration.

Speaking at the event, Lt Gen Tiwari emphasized that the new military establishment would “go a long way in ensuring peace and security in the region,” reinforcing the Army’s commitment to safeguarding the borders and maintaining harmony in Assam’s western frontier.

The base, named after Lachit Borphukan, the legendary 17th-century Ahom general celebrated for his valor during the Battle of Saraighat, pays homage to Assam’s proud martial heritage. Officials said the naming of the station reflects the Army’s deep respect for the state’s historical heroes and its enduring warrior spirit.

Strategically positioned, the Lachit Borphukan Military Station is expected to enhance area domination, rapid deployment capability, and border vigilance, thereby fortifying the Indian Army’s operational efficiency in the sensitive border belt adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The local administration’s cooperation, led by DC Dibakar Nath, was instrumental in facilitating the smooth establishment of the station, highlighting the shared responsibility of civil and military institutions in advancing regional development and security.

Officials expressed confidence that the new installation will not only bolster defense readiness but also strengthen the emotional and cooperative bond between the people of Assam and the Indian Army.