In a significant development following Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations, Lakhipur Police in Assam’s Goalpara district have apprehended five individuals accused of deliberately attempting to provoke communal unrest.

The arrests were made after reports emerged of beef being thrown near a local temple in the Khakilamari area.

The accused have been identified as:

Bodir Ali (57), son of Late Jabber Ali

Hazarat Ali (58), son of Riaj Uddin

Tara Mia (36), son of Rupchand Ali

Shajamal Mia (42), son of Late Hazarat Ali

Jahangir Alom (32), son of Late Amor Ali

All five individuals are residents of Ward No. 10, Khakilamari under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police Station.

According to officials, the act appears to have been carried out with the intent to incite communal disharmony in the sensitive post-festival period.

A formal case has been registered, and authorities have assured that stringent legal action will be taken to hold the accused accountable.

“We are committed to maintaining peace and communal harmony in the region. Any attempt to disrupt this will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” said a senior police official.