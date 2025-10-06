Land mafia allegedly active in Assam's Dhubri and Gauripur despite CM directive

Allegations have emerged against land brokers and mafia networks in Dhubri and Gauripur, with claims that they continue operations despite a directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to crack down on illegal land dealings.

A complaint submitted to the Chief Minister by Saddam Hussain, a resident of Tiamari Part-II village in Gauripur, names ten land brokers, including Nur Alom Haque Bepari, accusing them of harassment and illegal land occupation. Hussain stated that he had legally purchased 1 Bigha and 1 Katha of land (Patta No. 1347, Dag No. 1830) from Amjad Hussain through official channels.

The complaint alleges that on September 21, 2025, around 1:30 am, Bepari and other brokers trespassed onto Hussain’s land and erected a bamboo fence, attempting to occupy the property forcibly. According to the complaint, Bepari has a history of using threats and intimidation to take control of land in the Gauripur revenue circle.

Separately, Hussain’s father, Abdul Matin Shaikh, has filed an FIR at Gauripur police station regarding the same incident. The matter is now under consideration by state authorities, with Hussain seeking action against the accused brokers.

Assam Police have previously received directives from the Chief Minister to enforce strict measures against illegal land grabbing, but reports suggest such incidents persist in the region.