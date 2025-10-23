Land rights push: 1,200 forest dwellers under Namphai range to benefit in Margherita

A crucial meeting on land allotment for forest dwellers of Rava Gaon, Kangkan Gaon, and Karpumpuli Gaon under the Namphai Forest Range of Digboi Forest Division was held today at the premises of Lakhi Temple in Rava Gaon, Margherita Co-District.

The meeting, chaired by Manoj Pegu, a prominent resident of the Namphai Forest Range, discussed measures to ensure land rights for forest-dwelling families under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. The initiative is expected to benefit around 1,200 families residing in the region.



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Key officials present included Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner (CDC) of Margherita; Nitul Gogoi, Land Records Assistant of Margherita Revenue Circle; Siddhartha Baruah, Surveyor of the Forest Department; and Riku Dutta.

Nearly 300 people, including villagers and members of various local organisations, participated in the discussion.

The Forest Rights Act, 2006, is a landmark legislation that recognizes the rights of Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers over forest land and resources. It empowers the Gaon Sabha to initiate the process of determining these rights and ensures legal recognition of community and individual entitlements to forest produce, habitation, and management.