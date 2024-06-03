In a devastating incident that shook the hills of Masjid Road No. 1, Katahbari, a landslide claimed the life of a promising young student, Sahil Hussain, on Tuesday morning.

According to local authorities, the landslide occurred amidst heavy rainfall, engulfing the area where Sahil Hussain, a class VIII student of Cotton Collegiate, resided. The incident took place as Sahil was lying on the wall of his grandmother's house atop the hill.

Described as a bright student within the school premises, Sahil's untimely demise has left the community grief-stricken. The landslide, a consequence of the relentless downpour, not only caused significant property damage but also resulted in the tragic loss of a young life.

Emergency response teams swiftly mobilized to the scene, initiating search and rescue operations. However, despite their efforts, Sahil could not be saved.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by natural disasters, especially in hilly terrains during the monsoon season. The local authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during such adverse weather conditions.