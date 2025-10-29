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Landslide disrupts traffic on NH-27 in Dima Hasao, heavy vehicle movement suspended

Landslide disrupts traffic on NH-27 in Dima Hasao, heavy vehicle movement suspended

Traffic along National Highway 27 in Dima Hasao district came to a halt after a major portion of the road collapsed at Dolai Chunag under Harangajao police station following a landslide.

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Landslide disrupts traffic on NH-27 in Dima Hasao, heavy vehicle movement suspended

Traffic along National Highway 27 in Dima Hasao district came to a halt after a major portion of the road collapsed at Dolai Chunag under Harangajao police station following a landslide.

Authorities have temporarily suspended the movement of heavy vehicles to prevent further damage and ensure public safety. The disruption has left hundreds of trucks and buses stranded on both sides of the affected stretch.

District officials and engineers from the Public Works Department have reached the site to assess the damage and begin restoration work. Efforts are underway to clear debris and reopen the route for light vehicles at the earliest.

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Oct 29, 2025
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