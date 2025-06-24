Landslide hits NH-27 near Jaginga-Lampu in Assam; traffic suspended, urgent stabilization sought

A major landslide accompanied by continuous slope movement has severely impacted the Jaginga-Lampu section of National Highway 27, prompting immediate traffic suspension between Haflong and Silchar. The alert was formally raised through an urgent letter by the Deputy Commissioner to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), requesting immediate technical and logistical intervention.

The landslide, reported earlier today, has rendered the stretch hazardous for commuters, with falling debris and unstable slopes posing critical threats to life and property. As a precautionary measure, vehicular movement through this corridor has been temporarily halted under Section 34(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to district officials, efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore connectivity, but the current conditions remain treacherous. Travelers have been advised to postpone all movement through the affected area and rely solely on updates from official sources. Authorities have further warned that alternate routes are currently neither viable nor safe due to continuous rainfall and risk of further slope failure.

In the wake of the emergency, the District Commissioner has requested the ASDMA to urgently coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Railway Authority to dispatch expert teams for site assessment and immediate slope stabilization efforts. The goal is to prevent further geological instability and reinstate safe movement as swiftly as possible.

The district administration has emphasized the need for prompt intervention to protect lives and ensure that critical transport infrastructure is safeguarded from further deterioration.