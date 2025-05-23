Ahead of the ensuing monsoon season, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has directed all landslide-prone districts to pre-identify safe shelters (relief camps) for people vulnerable to landslides during the flood season. It has also instructed the relocation of such vulnerable populations to these safe shelters.

Instructions were issued to the landslide-prone districts of the state, i.e., Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Sribhumi, and West Karbi Anglong districts, to pre-identify the landslide-prone areas of the concerned districts immediately and notify the safe shelters (relief camps) with wide publicity for the landslide-affected people in case any incident of landslide occurs.

Through wide publicity, the affected people could find safe shelters and move to such shelters.

Considering the casualties that occurred in the last three years in the landslide-vulnerable districts, viz. Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metro, and Sribhumi, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA, requested that all the people living in most landslide-prone vulnerable areas shift themselves to safer places of their choice for the rainy period to reduce their vulnerability to landslides.