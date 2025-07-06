Landslides disrupt train services in Dima Hasao, Guwahati–Silchar Express stranded

Train services along the Mupa and Diyakhu hill sections of Dima Hasao district were brought to a standstill on July 6, following fresh incidents of landslides.

The disruption has severely affected movement along the hill line, with the 15615 Guwahati–Silchar Express currently stranded at Lumding Railway Station.

The landslides, triggered by persistent rainfall, have rendered the route impassable, halting rail traffic for several hours. According to sources, railway authorities have already launched restoration operations to clear debris and repair the damaged track. Despite these efforts, there is no official confirmation on when normal services will resume.

A significant number of passengers have been left stranded at Lumding, leading to heavy crowding at the station. The situation remains tense as uncertainty looms over the resumption of services.

Senior officials from the Lumding Railway Division have reportedly reached the affected site by train to assess the extent of the damage and monitor restoration work on the ground.

Railway officials have appealed for patience, stating that safety remains the top priority. However, as of now, no definitive timeline has been provided for the reopening of the hill section.