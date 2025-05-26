The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced its largest-ever sports recruitment drive for 2025, aimed at recruiting 403 outstanding sportspersons for the post of Head Constable (General Duty) under the sports quota.

This landmark initiative will induct 204 male and 199 female candidates across 29 internationally recognized sports disciplines, reinforcing the force’s commitment to both athletic excellence and gender parity.

According to a CISF source, the drive seeks to discover and nurture new sporting talent, promote equal opportunities for men and women in sports, build future champions for Olympic and international competitions, and strengthen the sporting profile of the force while contributing to the nation’s overall sporting achievements.

Eligible candidates with significant accomplishments in their respective sports are encouraged to apply online. The last date for submission of applications is 6th June 2025.

With this bold step, the CISF reaffirms its dedication to empowering youth through sports and building a disciplined, dynamic, and globally competitive force.