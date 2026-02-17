‘Last Hindu leader in Assam Congress’: Himanta urges Bhupen Borah to join BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he does not believe former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has withdrawn his resignation and confirmed that the two leaders spoke over the phone, with a meeting scheduled for February 17.

“I don't think that he has withdrawn his resignation. I spoke with him by phone, and he invited me to his residence at 7 tomorrow,” Sarma said, adding that he would meet Borah at his home on February 17.

The Chief Minister went further, making a direct appeal to Borah to cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I want him to join the BJP as he is the last Hindu leader in the Congress party in Assam,” Sarma stated.

His remarks have intensified speculation over Borah’s political future and the stability of the Congress unit in Assam.

Meanwhile, Rafiqul Islam of the All India United Democratic Front alleged that Borah’s resignation signals a likely shift to the BJP and reflects deeper divisions within the Congress in the state.

“Bhupen Borah was the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, and he has just resigned. From his body language, it seems he will join the BJP. He already has a good friendship with the Chief Minister,” Islam said.

He also questioned the Congress leadership, remarking, “I don’t know what has happened to the Congress party that it has placed BJP agents in high positions.”

Referring to the earlier split between Congress and AIUDF, Islam claimed Borah had distanced the party for strategic reasons. “Bhupen Borah broke ties with AIUDF for this reason because if Congress and AIUDF had fought together in Assam, the BJP could not have formed the government,” he said.

Targeting the party’s handling of minority leadership, Islam added, “The Congress likes Muslim votes, but when any Muslim leader rises, the Congress people cannot tolerate it.”

Borah has not publicly responded to Sarma’s invitation or the allegations made by the AIUDF leader.