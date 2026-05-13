'Law will take its own course': Himanta after Pawan Khera appears before Crime Branch

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 said the investigation against Congress leader Pawan Khera would proceed as per law after the latter appeared before the Crime Branch in Guwahati over allegations linked to fake documents, multiple passports and undisclosed overseas properties.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the first cabinet meeting of his second consecutive term, Sarma said the police investigation would move ahead without delay and claimed the Centre had already confirmed that the documents circulated by Khera were not genuine.

“As per the Supreme Court order, he appeared before the Crime Branch on Wednesday, and the police will definitely ask him questions,” the chief minister said.

Sarma further stated that the state government had “already received in writing from the Union government that the documents Khera displayed were fake”, adding that investigators were expected to complete the probe within the stipulated period.

According to the chief minister, the pace of the investigation would depend on the Congress leader’s cooperation with the police. “If he continues to cooperate, the submission of the chargesheet or final report will be faster, but if he does not, it may take time. We want to conclude the case as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Khera arrived at the Crime Branch office in Guwahati and said he was cooperating with the investigation. “I have been summoned by the police and have come accordingly. We respect the law and the judiciary, so I am here as per legal procedure,” he told reporters before entering the office.

The Congress leader also said he would speak in detail after the questioning process was completed.

The case stems from criminal complaints filed by the chief minister’s wife against Khera and several others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station. The complaints accuse the Congress leader of allegedly making false statements during an election period and using forged documents to support his claims.

Police registered the case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents as genuine, defamation, intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace, and making false statements connected to elections.