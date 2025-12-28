Ledo police arrest drug peddler, seize 12.28 grams of banned substances

Personnel of the Ledo Police Outpost arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized 12.28 grams of prohibited substances during a targeted operation on Sunday, December 28 evening.

The arrested individual has been identified as Deepak Mahato. Acting on specific inputs, the police team led by Ledo Police Outpost in-charge Roshan Thapa conducted the operation near the railway track adjacent to Ledo Market, under Margherita Co-District.

According to police sources, Mahato was found in possession of 12.28 grams of banned drugs and was immediately taken into custody. During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he had procured the contraband from a known drug supplier, Bablu Khan, a resident of Chipe Gaon in Ledo, who is believed to be part of a larger drug network operating in the region.

Following the arrest, residents of Ledo have urged the police to intensify their crackdown on drug trafficking and swiftly apprehend Bablu Khan, who is reportedly a notorious drug supplier in the Margherita Co-District.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.