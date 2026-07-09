Ledo Police of Assam arrest notorious thief, recover stolen hospital property within six hours

Ledo Police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a notorious thief and recovering stolen property within six hours of a theft reported at the Ledo Mini Primary Health Centre under Margherita Co-District.

According to police, the theft took place in broad daylight on the hospital premises, where a water-lifting motor was stolen.

On receiving information about the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Ledo Police Outpost, Roshan Thapa, immediately rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Acting swiftly, the police traced and apprehended the accused, identified as Bijoy Das.

During interrogation, Das allegedly confessed to the theft and disclosed that he had sold the stolen water motor to Kadir Khan, a scrap dealer based in Borgolai. Acting on the information, police conducted a search at the scrap yard and successfully recovered the stolen motor.

However, the scrap dealer, Kadir Khan, is currently absconding. Police said several attempts have been made to contact him for questioning, but he remains untraceable.

The prompt action by Ledo Police has drawn appreciation from local residents, who expressed satisfaction over the swift arrest of the accused and the recovery of the stolen property within just six hours of the incident. Police said further investigation is underway to apprehend the absconding scrap dealer and ascertain his role in the case.