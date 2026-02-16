Lekang Sports Club win 21st Capt Jintu Gogoi Memorial Football Final in Assam's Duliajan

Lekang Sports Club secured the title in the 21st Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament after defeating Barekuri FC 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Nehru Maidan in Duliajan, Assam, on February 15. The final had ended 1-1 after extra time.

The tournament, organised by the Red Shield Gunners under the aegis of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, drew teams and spectators from across Assam to Duliajan for weeks of competition held in memory of Capt Jintu Gogoi, a Vir Chakra awardee from the state.

The title clash in Duliajan saw both sides display disciplined defending and swift counter-attacks, but neither managed to find a winner in regulation time. Lekang Sports Club held their composure during the shootout to clinch the trophy.

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, attended the closing ceremony in Duliajan. The parents of Capt Jintu Gogoi were also present at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, the GOC praised the participating teams for their discipline and sportsmanship, and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to youth engagement and community outreach through sport. He paid tribute to Capt Gogoi’s courage and sacrifice.

The finale in Duliajan also featured cultural performances and a ceremonial Torch Run symbolising the legacy of the decorated officer.

Organisers said the tournament continues to serve as a platform to honour a fallen hero of Assam while strengthening bonds between the Army and the local community.