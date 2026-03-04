Leopard beaten to death in Assam’s Duliajan after brutal attack on man

A leopard was killed by residents of Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday, March 4 after it allegedly attacked a man amid Holi celebrations.

The incident occurred in the Tipling Gutibari locality of Duliajan on Wednesday afternoon when the wild animal reportedly attacked a local resident, identified as Rubul Dutta. The sudden assault created chaos in the neighbourhood, which was celebrating the festival of colours at the time.

Dutta sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to the Oil India Hospital in Duliajan. According to sources, he is currently undergoing treatment and has been declared out of danger.

Eyewitnesses said that following the attack, panic spread rapidly across the locality. An agitated section of residents retaliated and killed the leopard, alleging that repeated appeals to authorities to address the growing threat had gone unheeded.

For months, several areas of Duliajan, including Madhuting Borkola and Tipling, have reportedly witnessed frequent leopard movement, particularly after dusk. Residents claim that the big cats have been preying on domestic animals such as cattle, goats, and dogs, creating an atmosphere of fear. Many families reportedly shut their doors and windows early in the evening and avoid stepping out after dark.

Locals have alleged that the Forest Department failed to take adequate preventive measures despite repeated complaints about leopard sightings and livestock losses. “We have been living in constant fear. Today it attacked a person. What were we supposed to do?” a resident said, expressing frustration over the perceived lack of action.

Forest officials later reached the spot and made arrangements to remove the carcass of the animal. Authorities are expected to conduct further inquiries into the circumstances leading to the attack and the subsequent killing of the leopard.

The incident once again underscores the growing strain between expanding human settlements and wildlife habitats in Upper Assam, raising urgent questions about mitigation strategies, rapid response mechanisms, and long-term conservation planning to prevent such violent confrontations.