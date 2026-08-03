Leopard cat found dead by roadside in Assam's Palashbari, vehicle collision suspected

A leopard cat was found dead by the roadside in the Kokjhar area of Palashbari in Assam's Kamrup district on August 3, raising concerns over the safety of wildlife in forest-adjacent areas.

According to local residents, the wild animal was spotted lying beside the road early in the morning, following which the Forest Department was informed.

Preliminary suspicion suggests the leopard cat may have died after being hit by a speeding vehicle. However, officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after an investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat posed to wildlife by increasing vehicular traffic along roads passing through or near forest habitats.

Residents and conservationists urged authorities and motorists to adopt stricter measures and exercise greater caution to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of wildlife.