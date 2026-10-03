Leopard trapped in forest department cage after days of spreading fear in Assam’s Margherita

A leopard that had been roaming in and around Margherita town in Assam’s Tinsukia district for several days was trapped in a cage set up by the Forest Department on Friday, October 2 night, bringing relief to residents who had been staying indoors after dusk due to the animal’s presence.

The Margherita Forest Range Office had installed the cage two days earlier inside the premises of the abandoned plywood industrial unit of A.R. & T. Company, where the leopard had reportedly been moving around at night.

The animal had allegedly been preying on domestic animals in the area, triggering concern among residents. Several locals had been keeping their doors and windows shut after evening and avoiding venturing outside due to fears of encountering the leopard.

The leopard was eventually trapped in the cage on Friday night. News of its capture spread across the area on Saturday morning, prompting a large number of residents to gather near the site to see the animal.

The Forest Department has initially identified the trapped leopard as a female. Officials have begun the process of relocating the animal to a safe location.

The capture has brought an end to the immediate concerns among residents over the leopard’s movement through the town, while forest officials are handling the animal and its relocation.