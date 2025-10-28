‘Let a forest of 'Nahor' trees bloom from Sonapur to Jagiroad’: Garima Saikia Garg

Emotional tributes poured in for late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg as his wife Garima Saikia Garg spoke at a memorial gathering in Sonapur, where Zubeen’s final resting place is being developed into a green sanctuary in his memory.

Speaking at the reporters, Garima recalled Zubeen’s deep bond with nature and his love for Assam’s symbolic nahor (mesua) tree.

“Zubeen himself once said, ‘Wherever there are nahor trees, there will be Zubeen Garg.’ Now, he will permanently remain among everyone here in Sonapur,” she said, addressing a crowd of fans, well-wishers, and cultural figures.



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She expressed her wish to see Sonapur transformed into a ‘nahor forest’, stretching all the way to Jagiroad, as a living tribute to the late artist. “Let there be a forest of nahor trees from Sonapur to Jagiroad. In the midst of this Nahor forest, Zubeen will rest in peace and happiness,” Garima said.

Fans and local residents have also joined efforts to plant nahor saplings across the state, turning Zubeen’s love for the environment into a movement symbolising both remembrance and renewal.

As Assam continues to mourn the loss of one of its most beloved voices, Sonapur — with its growing canopy of nahor trees — is fast becoming a symbol of Zubeen Garg’s enduring connection to the land and people he loved.