Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his campaign against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarify in Parliament whether party MPs are permitted to visit Pakistan. Sarma’s remarks come amid an ongoing political row over Gogoi’s alleged visit to the neighbouring country.

“It is a big crime,” Sarma told reporters on Monday, alleging that Gogoi not only travelled to Pakistan but also met a Pakistani army officer. “Stern action will be taken,” he said, adding that documentation from Pakistan and the UK is being collected to support his claims. “I have to show proof to the people, or else they won’t believe me.”

The BJP leader reiterated that he would wait until September 10 before making further disclosures, suggesting more revelations are on the way. “There is a deeper story,” Sarma said, referring to the citizenship status of Gogoi’s children. “The people of Assam and India will come to know.”

Sarma has also alleged that Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, has connections with Pakistan’s spy agency, the ISI. He claims the Congress MP spent 15 days in Pakistan without notifying Indian authorities—a serious breach, according to the chief minister.

On Sunday, Sarma stated he plans to approach Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to question why Gogoi was given a party ticket in the first place. He previously indicated that the state government might involve international agencies like Interpol to investigate the alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in India’s internal affairs.

Sheikh, reportedly a former colleague of Colburn, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The controversy took a turn when Sarma responded to Congress's criticism over whether his brother’s children were British citizens. “And now, even you are forced to admit a critical truth — that the son and daughter of Shri Gaurav Gogoi are not Indian citizens,” Sarma posted, renewing speculation about Gogoi’s family.

Earlier, the Kerala unit of the Congress hit back, questioning Sarma’s targeting of Gogoi. “Dear Himanta BS, Are you talking about Dr. S Jaishankar's two children? Or is it Piyush Goyal's children? Hardeep Singh Puri's or Sudha Murthy's? Be specific while making such big allegations against people in your own party,” the party posted on social media.

The Assam chief minister insists that Rahul Gandhi must break his silence. “Let me see if he has the courage to clarify on the floor of Parliament,” Sarma said.