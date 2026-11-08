‘Let’s embrace AI for our own good and for the nation’: Assam CM on Diwali
Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the rise of AI-made Diwali greetings in an X post. He urged wider adoption for personal benefit and national progress.
- WhatsApp users previously circulated only a handful of ready-made festive banners
- ChatGPT and other applications helped users design their own messages
- Some creations were imperfect, but demonstrated the technology's ease of use
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the growing accessibility of artificial intelligence (AI), noting how people are increasingly using AI tools to create personalised festive greetings.
In a post on X on Diwali, Sarma observed that unlike previous years, when people circulated a handful of ready-made Diwali banners on WhatsApp, many had created their own greetings using ChatGPT and other AI applications this year.
He said some designs may have been imperfect, but the trend reflected how powerful and easy to use AI has become.
Urging people to embrace the technology, the Chief Minister said AI should be adopted for individual benefit as well as for the country's progress.
He also called on people to introduce older generations to AI, saying the technology has much more to offer them beyond YouTube and reels.
Sarma concluded his post by extending Diwali greetings to everyone.
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