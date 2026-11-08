Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the growing accessibility of artificial intelligence (AI), noting how people are increasingly using AI tools to create personalised festive greetings.

In a post on X on Diwali, Sarma observed that unlike previous years, when people circulated a handful of ready-made Diwali banners on WhatsApp, many had created their own greetings using ChatGPT and other AI applications this year.

He said some designs may have been imperfect, but the trend reflected how powerful and easy to use AI has become.

Urging people to embrace the technology, the Chief Minister said AI should be adopted for individual benefit as well as for the country's progress.

He also called on people to introduce older generations to AI, saying the technology has much more to offer them beyond YouTube and reels.

Sarma concluded his post by extending Diwali greetings to everyone.