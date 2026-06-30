LGBI Airport reunites passenger with Rs 10 lakh worth of foreign currency left behind

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has returned an unattended bag containing foreign currency worth over Rs 10.14 lakh to its rightful owner after a coordinated effort involving the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the airport's Lost & Found team and Hyderabad airport authorities.

According to airport officials, the bag was detected during routine security screening at Terminal 1 on June 26 after CISF personnel noticed it lying unattended at the Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS).

Following standard security procedures, the bag was secured and handed over to the airport's Lost & Found team. Upon inspection, officials found US$10,720, 175 Chinese yuan, medicines and other personal belongings inside.

The passenger was identified using the name written on the bag and the medicine strips. After reviewing CCTV footage, the Lost & Found team established that the passenger had already boarded a flight to Hyderabad.

Working in coordination with the CISF and Hyderabad airport authorities, officials traced the passenger, verified ownership and handed over the bag to an authorised representative.

Airport authorities said the incident highlights the effectiveness of security protocols and coordination among various agencies in ensuring passenger safety and the safe recovery of lost belongings.

Operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), LGBIA said the successful recovery reflects its commitment to providing a secure and passenger-friendly travel experience. The airport, which inaugurated its new Terminal 2 in February this year, continues to serve as the primary gateway to Northeast India.

