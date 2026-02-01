LGBRIMH authority hails Centre’s decision to upgrade institute to NIMHANS

The authorities of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, have welcomed the Central Government’s decision to upgrade the institute to a National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), calling it a historic step for strengthening mental healthcare services in the North Eastern region.

The announcement was made in the Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Following the announcement, the authorities of LGBRIMH, the only mental health institute of its kind in the North East, expressed gratitude to the Central Government for the landmark decision, stating that it reflects renewed national emphasis on mental health care.

Highlighting the legacy of the institute, the authorities recalled that LGBRIMH was initially established as the Tezpur Lunatic Asylum in April 1876 during the British period. It was later renamed Tezpur Mental Hospital in 1922 and functioned with a capacity of 700 beds until 1932. After Independence, the institute came under the Government of Assam and was subsequently renamed Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in 1989, in honour of the first Chief Minister of Assam.

Hailing the upgrade, the authorities said the transformation of LGBRIMH into an apex centre would significantly strengthen specialised mental healthcare, academics and research in the North Eastern region. They noted that the institute would continue to function as a hub of academic excellence, offering programmes such as MD in Psychiatry, MPhil in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric Social Work, PhD programmes in Clinical Psychology, Psychiatric Social Work and Psychiatric Nursing, Master’s in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Diploma in Psychiatric Nursing, and various postgraduate diploma and certificate courses.

The authorities further stated that LGBRIMH remains one of the few standalone tertiary care institutions in the country dedicated exclusively to mental health.

“As we mark 150 years of service from 1876 to April 2026, the institute continues to strive towards its vision of becoming an Institute of National Importance,” they added.