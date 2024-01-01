Lieutenant General RC Tiwari officially assumed the command of Eastern Army Command on January 1, 2024. Tiwari succeeded Lieutenant General RP Kalita, whose term ended on December 31. 2023.

Lieutenant General Tiwari was previously commanding the Uttar Bharat Area and has also commanded the 3 Corps. The General is an Infantry Officer and was commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army in 1987.

The officer assumed his new command in a solemn ceremony and paid tribute tu the bravehearts and reviewed the impressive Guard of Honour. He exhorted all Ranks to continue working with soldierly pride and honour.

The officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. He has held several prestigious command and staff assignments in conventional as well as counter-insurgency operations in India and abroad.

He commanded an infantry battalion in Counter Insurgency Operations, Mountain Brigade in High Altitude and Black Cat Division as General Officer Commanding. Prior to taking over this appointment, Lieutenant General RC Tiwari was the Chief of Staff in Headquarters South Western Command, Jaipur

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