Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the of the Eastern Command, today superannuated from his services. After four decades of service in the army, Lieutenant General Kalita's tenure with the army concluded today.

The Lieutenant General and his wife Nisha Kalita was received today at Guwahati by the fraternity of Assamese army officers. Lieutenant General Kalita was felicitated for his distinguished services to the nation. He also gave a speech urging the youths of Assam to join the armed forces.

"After four decades in Olive Green, I hang my uniform today, with a lot of pride and a sense of achievement. I thank The Almighty for having given me the opportunity to serve the nation as a foot soldier of the Great Indian Army. I thank my parents and teachers who instilled in me honesty, integrity and sincerity. I thank all my superiors, peers and subordinates without whose guidance and support I couldn't have risen to the rank of Army Cdr. Special thanks to all ranks of 9 KUMAON where I was commissioned and 13 RR which I commanded for their contribution towards my professional growth. As I step into the second innings, I continue to seek guidance and support from all my well-wishers and friends," said Lieutenant General Kalita.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Goalpara and National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, General Kalita was commissioned in 9 Kumaon Regiment on 9 June 1984 from Indian Military Academy Dehradun.

The General Officer commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in intense Counter Insurgency environment in Jammu & Kashmir, Mountain Brigade in peace, an Infantry Division in Jammu & Kashmir and Corps in North East.

He held key appointments in MS Branch, OL Dte, AG’s Branch in IHQ of MoD (Army) and Chief of the Staff, HQ Eastern Comd. He has also served as Instructor in OTA Chennai and Directing Staff in Higher Command Wing of Army War College, Mhow. The General Officer had two tenures in United Nations, as a Military Observer in Sierra Leone and Chief Operations Officer in Sudan.

He became the first officer from Assam to hold the charge of General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command. He succeeded Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on his elevation to Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The General Officer was also the Colonel of the Kumaon & Naga Regiments and Kumaon Scouts.



