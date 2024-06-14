A man was killed after he was struck by lightning while working in a paddy field in Jongakhuli, under Boko- Chaygaon LAC in Kamrup district on June 14 morning.

The victims have been identified as Jiran Boro of Kacharipara in Jongakhuli who went to sow paddy seeds in the fields at around 7 am when he was struck by lightning.

Following the incident, Boro was immediately rushed to Boko Primary Health Center but doctors pronounced him dead.

Late, the victim's body was sent to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for postmortem in the afternoon and the funeral was conducted by the people of Jongakhuli village in the evening.

According to locals, Jiran Boro lived with his wife, a daughter and two sons. Locals also informed that he was a good farmer.

The death of Jiran has left a shadow of mourning in the area and the people have appealed to the government to provide assistance to the family.