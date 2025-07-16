Lightning strike kills woman in West Karbi Anglong paddy field

A 30-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning while transplanting paddy in West Karbi Anglong, Assam, highlighting the dangers faced by agricultural workers during the monsoon season.

The victim, Subita Derapi, was a resident of Harlongsora village and the wife of Mahajon Enghi. The incident took place in the Jengkha area, where she was working in the fields when the lightning strike occurred, killing her instantly.

Local authorities have confirmed the death, and the community is mourning the loss.

With thunderstorms becoming more frequent during the rainy season, the incident has raised concerns over the safety of field workers exposed to extreme weather conditions.

No compensation has been announced yet, but officials are reportedly assessing the situation.