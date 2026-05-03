Lily Das Malik, All India Radio's first Assamese woman newsreader, dies in Bengaluru

Veteran All India Radio newsreader Lily Das Malik, regarded as one of the most recognisable voices of the golden era of Assamese broadcasting, passed away in Bengaluru at 8:15 pm on Sunday, May 3. She was 90 at the time of her death..

Lily Das Malik was the first Assamese woman newsreader of All India Radio (AIR) and earned widespread recognition for her contribution to radio journalism and public broadcasting in Assam.

Over the years, her distinctive voice became closely associated with Assamese radio news broadcasting and left a lasting impact on generations of listeners.

She was considered a pioneering figure in Assamese electronic media at a time when radio served as one of the principal sources of news and public information across the region.

Despite her long and influential career in broadcasting, Malik had remained largely away from television appearances.

Her demise has evoked condolences from members of the media fraternity, former colleagues, and admirers who remembered her contribution to Assamese journalism and broadcasting.