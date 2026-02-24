Liquor near hospital sparks outrage in Assam’s Boko, residents accuse excise officials of collusion

Allegations of rampant illegal liquor sales and official negligence have triggered outrage in Assam’s Kamrup district, with residents of Boko accusing the State Excise Department of turning a blind eye to unlawful IMFL operations flourishing in sensitive public spaces, including near hospitals, markets and tourist hubs.

Locals claim illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlets are operating openly despite repeated complaints to authorities. Residents allege that the unchecked trade has not only disrupted public order but also endangered lives, particularly in areas surrounding healthcare institutions and religious sites.

According to residents, unauthorised liquor outlets have mushroomed around Boko hospital, busy marketplaces, tourist restaurants and roadside stopovers. The most alarming situation is reported near the Boko medical facility, where late-night drinking sessions frequently escalate into quarrels, creating disturbances that affect patients seeking emergency treatment and families accompanying them.

“The hospital area should be a zone of peace and care. Instead, it has become a hotspot of nuisance after dark,” a local resident said, reflecting widespread frustration in the town.

Similar complaints have emerged from Rajapara, a known halt point for tourists travelling from Meghalaya, West Bengal and different parts of Assam. Locals allege that illegal liquor is being openly sold in roadside eateries and rest points, leading to unhealthy conditions and tarnishing the region’s image as a safe transit destination.

In Bhalukghata and Chamaria — areas that house revered Satras and sacred sites — residents say the sale of foreign liquor continues unabated, undermining the cultural and spiritual sanctity of the region. Community members argue that such activities are eroding social harmony and disturbing the environmental balance of the locality.

The allegations have taken a sharper turn with villagers accusing officials of the Kamrup district Excise Department of collusion. Residents claim that while traditional brewing practices of indigenous communities face crackdowns and harassment, illicit liquor allegedly sourced cheaply from outside the state is allowed to flourish for profit.

Concerned citizens from Rajapara, Bhalukghata, Chamaria, Bamunigaon and the greater Boko area have collectively questioned how such widespread operations could continue without “managerial involvement.” They further allege that whenever reports surface in the media, excise teams allegedly conduct raids in tribal villages rather than targeting the illegal IMFL outlets.

The controversy has also assumed a tragic dimension. Locals claim that several night-time accidents in the Boko region — some resulting in serious injuries and fatalities — are linked to drunken driving fuelled by easy access to illegal liquor.