At least 57 per cent of the people from the Northeast who had settled in Delhi were thrown out from their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, claims a study.

The study conducted by a Doctoral Scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also highlighted that 40 per cent of them had returned to their states during the lockdown period.

The figures come after the study, conducted by Gaidimlung K Jacob of the Centre for Study of Regional Development, was presented on February 23 during a two-day international conference, Social Determinants of Health Inequality and Health Inequity: Impact of COVID-19 organized by Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College.

A total of 439 migrants from the northeastern region living in Delhi were interviewed by Jacob who revealed that out of 439, 70 per cent were youths under 30 years.

According to the findings, around 88 per cent who had migrated belonged to the Tribal community while 70 per cent were below the age of 30.

As per the study, most of the respondents came to Delhi for two reasons -- education and livelihood and a majority of them were women who shifted to Delhi in a bid to earn a living.

As far as employment is concerned, 76.6 per cent were in private jobs, 9.2 per cent was self-employed and 14.2 per cent were in the public sector.

The study also claimed that around 82 per cent who were in the beauty industry lost their jobs and 67 per cent were in restaurants while 65 per cent worked in airline industry.

On the other hand, 61 per cent were working in the retail industry.

The impact of the lockdown was such that around 57 per cent of people quit their jobs during the first four phases of the lockdown between March and May and 40 per cent returned to their native place.

The study also reveals that 100 per cent of self-employed people were affected and 52 per cent of private sector employees were affected. Additionally, 63 per cent faced problems with landlords as they were unable to pay rent.

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