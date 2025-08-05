Lok Kalyan Diwas 2025: Assam's first chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi honoured in Barpeta

Barpeta district today observed Lok Kalyan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam and a towering figure in the state’s political and social history.

The programme was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Barpeta. On this occasion, three employees of the district administration were conferred the Lok Sewa Puraskar in recognition of their exemplary public service. The awardees were Utpal Das, Junior District Administrative Assistant, Hitesh Das, Senior District Administrative Assistant, and Birendra Nath Das, Office Peon, who expressed gratitude to the Government of Assam and pledged to continue working with sincerity for the people.

The DDC, ADCs, Circle Officers, Assistant Commissioners, and other officials of the district administration attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that such awards motivate government employees to deliver prompt, effective, and people-centric services. “Government servants must always strive to give their best in the service of the public,” he added.

Dr. Birinchi Kumar Das, Principal of Barpeta College, delivered a keynote address on the life and legacy of Gopinath Bordoloi. He recalled Bordoloi’s commitment to Gandhian ideals and his pivotal role in guiding Assam towards a modern future. “He is remembered for his dedication to the upliftment of the people of Assam,” Dr. Das noted.

ADC Geetashri Lachit highlighted the invaluable contributions of Bordoloi and described him as the architect of modern Assam. Delivering the closing remarks, ADC Jayanta Bora emphasized the importance of recognising the dedication of government personnel, stating that appreciation inspires greater public service.