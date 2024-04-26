Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam records 27.43 per cent voter turnout till 11 am
In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Assam recorded an overall voter turnout of 27.43 percent until 11 am. Diphu led with the highest early participation, while constituencies like Darrang Udalguri and Silchar reported lower turnouts.
Assam saw a mixed voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with different constituencies reporting varying levels of participation till 11 am. Assam recorded an overall voter participation rate of 27.43 percent.
Leading the voter engagement is Diphu constituency which registered the highest turnout of 30.82 percent by 11 am. This indicates a strong early participation from voters in Diphu.
Meanwhile, other constituencies such as Darrang Udalguri reported a turnout of 28.81 percent, showcasing a commendable level of voter interest and engagement.
On the other hand, Silchar recorded a slightly lower voter turnout, standing at 23.20 percent at the same time. Nagaon constituency also experienced a modest participation rate, with 25.29 percent of voters casting their ballots by 11 am.
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