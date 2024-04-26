As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections progresses in Assam, an estimated 70.67% of the total 77,26,668 voters have exercised their franchise by 5 PM across the five parliamentary constituencies of the state. Polling is currently underway in Darrang-Udalguri, Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, and Silchar.

According to election officials, Darrang-Udalguri witnessed the highest polling percentage at 49.72%, closely followed by Karimganj at 49.14%. Diphu (ST) recorded a turnout of 46.40%, while Nagaon and Silchar saw participation rates of 44.48% and 40.23%, respectively.

Prominent candidates who cast their votes include Assam Minister for Excise, Transport, and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya, Congress rival Surya Kanta Sarkar in Silchar (SC), Congress candidate Joyram Engleng in Diphu (ST), and sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon.

Polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM, with a total of 9,133 polling stations facilitating voting for 77,26,668 voters, including 38,61,559 women and 179 persons of the third gender. A total of 61 candidates are contesting in this phase.