Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to journalists at the Patna airport, has described the impending Lok Sabha elections as a "civilisational fight." He believes that the people of India will vote to safeguard the principles of Sanatan Dharma. Sarma, a prominent leader in the BJP, also accused the anti-BJP coalition I.N.D.I.A of having a singular goal of undermining India's civilization and culture.

Sarma's remarks came during his visit to Bihar, where he attended the 'Vaishali Festival of Democracy,' organized by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in Nalanda district. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including former President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Assam Chief Minister, known for his rapid ascent within the BJP since joining the party in 2014, addressed queries regarding the recent 'Sanatan Dharma' controversy, which was sparked by controversial statements made by DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu. These remarks garnered strong objections from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Sarma expressed his concerns, stating, "The remarks against Sanatan Dharma show that the alliance has been formed with the sole intent to destroy our civilization and culture. Hence, I see the Lok Sabha polls as a civilizational fight in which the people of the country will take part to protect Sanatan Dharma." His statements resonated with BJP supporters who welcomed him warmly at the airport.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, who also faced questions regarding the controversy upon her arrival at the airport, emphasized the democratic nature of Sanatan Dharma. She stated, "Sanatan Dharma stands for democracy and freedom since its adherents are at liberty to approach the divine in whichever way they feel like. But this is something the opposition alliance cannot appreciate since it believes in dynasty rule and, hence, is undemocratic."