Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who recently secured a victory from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam during the 2024 general elections, has laid out his political strategy with a bold declaration. "I will stay in Delhi for two years and play the final in 2026. The Lok Sabha 2024 election results are the semi-finals," Gogoi stated, outlining his vision for the future.

Addressing a jubilant gathering today after his victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the significance of this win. "Since 2009, we have not been able to secure the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. We faced defeats in 2014 and 2019. However, in 2024, we have finally succeeded, and for this, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Jorhat and all of Assam for their unwavering support to Congress," he said.

Gogoi emphasized that his political journey is far from over, viewing the 2024 elections as a preparatory stage for future challenges. "For me, elections are not yet over. The Lok Sabha elections were merely a semi-final. The finals will occur two years from now. If we continue our diligent efforts, we will compete in the 2026 elections and emerge victorious," he asserted.

This victory marks a pivotal moment for the Congress party in Assam, reviving its presence in Jorhat after years of electoral setbacks. Gogoi's remarks reflect his strategic vision and commitment to building on this success, aiming for a broader impact in the 2026 elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have set the stage for Gogoi’s ambitions, reflecting his determination to solidify his influence and expand his role within the Congress party. His victory in Jorhat has not only reinforced his standing in Assam but also provided him a broader platform to shape his political journey over the next two years.

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