London artist travels to Majuli to learn Assam’s traditional mask-making craft

Majuli’s traditional mask-making craft has drawn the attention of a London-based contemporary dancer and performing artist, who travelled to the river island to learn the centuries-old art form from Padma Shri awardee Dr Hemchandra Goswami.

The artist, Leila, is undergoing nearly 10 days of intensive training at Natun Samaguri Satra, learning traditional techniques and working with locally available materials such as bamboo, potter’s clay and other natural resources.

Under Goswami’s guidance, she has also created an abstract mask that combines her own artistic approach with elements of Majuli’s traditional mask-making practice.

The experience is set to be documented through a documentary. Leila is also scheduled to perform wearing the mask at different natural locations across Majuli, bringing together the island’s traditional craft and her background in contemporary performance.

Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah shared details of the initiative on September 15, describing it as an example of Majuli’s cultural traditions reaching audiences beyond India.

“Great art transcends borders,” Mallabaruah said, highlighting the significance of an artist travelling from London to Majuli to learn and create through a traditional Assamese art form.

Mask-making in Majuli is closely associated with the satras and the Sattriya tradition introduced by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. Over the years, the craft has developed into one of Assam’s distinctive cultural art forms, with masks traditionally made using materials including bamboo, clay and natural fibres.

Leila’s training at Natun Samaguri Satra comes as the traditional craft continues to find interest among artists and cultural practitioners from outside the region.

Mallabaruah said the interaction was “more than a cultural exchange”, noting that it showed how Assam’s traditional art forms could connect practitioners and audiences across geographical boundaries.