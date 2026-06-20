"Long-standing stigma associated with Assam since 1979 has ended”: Himanta on EU travel advisory lift

In a significant boost for Assam's tourism sector, citizens of all 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) can now travel to the state without the restrictions that were previously in place.

Announcing the development during a Facebook Live session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the European Union has updated its travel advisory, allowing EU tourists to visit Assam and explore its diverse attractions.

The move comes as Assam continues to witness improvements in its security situation. For years, parts of the state were subject to travel advisories linked to the presence of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), which had influenced travel recommendations issued by several foreign governments.

According to the Chief Minister, the revised advisory is a recognition of the improved law and order situation in the state and is expected to encourage more international visitors to choose Assam as a travel destination.



Encouraging news for Assam.



After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state. This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 20, 2026

Assam is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, tea gardens, wildlife sanctuaries and natural landscapes, including world-famous destinations such as Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park. Tourism stakeholders believe the easing of restrictions will help attract a larger number of European travellers and contribute to the growth of the hospitality and tourism industries.

Although AFSPA has been withdrawn from most parts of Assam, it remains in force in the districts of Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Tinsukia. Despite this, the European Union's decision is being viewed as a major endorsement of the state's improving security environment and its potential as a global tourism destination.

The development is expected to further strengthen Assam's efforts to position itself as a leading tourism hub in Northeast India while opening new opportunities for international tourism and economic growth.