Look out notice issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 said that the investigation into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore is moving ahead at a rapid pace.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister confirmed that a Look Out Notice has been issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the case.

He further revealed that eight Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) based in Singapore, who are reportedly linked to the matter, have been directed to appear before the CID office in Assam for questioning.

The state government has already imposed a ban on Shyamkanu Mahanta and organisations associated with him from conducting any cultural or public events in Assam.



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The Chief Minister reiterated that the government will ensure a fair and transparent probe to bring out the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), formed to probe Garg’s death, continued searches at the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta for the second consecutive day.

"Investigation into Garg's death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days," the officer, who did not wish to be named, said, according to PTI.

Earlier, the houses of Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were also searched. Sharma and Goswami were with the singer when he drowned in the sea on September 19.

The developments mark a significant escalation in the ongoing investigation, which has gripped the state since the singer’s tragic passing earlier this month.