Lotus poised to bloom in BTR, says Assam Minister Ashok Singhal at massive Kokrajhar rally

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) witnessed a major political push by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, as top leaders of the party addressed a rain-soaked but spirited public rally in Banargaon under the “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” campaign.

Defying heavy downpours, a large number of supporters turned up to hear the party’s vision ahead of the upcoming BTR elections. Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal struck an optimistic note, declaring, “The lotus will bloom in BTR this time.”

Singhal credited the BJP’s “people-first” approach for winning the trust of BTR residents, expressing confidence that this goodwill would translate into electoral success. “The overwhelming love and blessings from the people here assure me that the BJP will emerge victorious,” he said.

BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the gathering. Praising the resilience of Kokrajhar residents who attended despite the rain, Sarma said, “These jubilant scenes reflect the deep connection between the BJP and the people.”

The Chief Minister underscored the peace achieved in BTR in recent years, attributing it to sustained government efforts. “Our foremost commitment is to preserve this peace and ensure that BTR continues to progress on the path of development,” Sarma added.

The rally marks a significant step in the BJP’s pre-election mobilisation in the region, signalling the party’s intent to strengthen its foothold in the politically crucial BTR.