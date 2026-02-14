Love, but verify: Assam police issues Valentine’s rulebook with a cyber safety twist

As roses bloom and inboxes fill with heart emojis, Assam Police has stepped in with a timely reminder: romance is fine, but vigilance is divine.

In a series of witty Valentine-themed posters titled “Rules of Falling in Love (With Safety),” the state police blended humour with hard-hitting cyber awareness, urging citizens not to let emotions override caution in the digital age.

Rule No. 1 delivers the sharpest punchline: “Your ex might come back, but your stolen money won’t — unless you report financial frauds on 1930.” The message directs victims to the national cybercrime helpline, underscoring the importance of immediate reporting in cases of online financial scams.

Rule No. 2 keeps it practical: “Ignore dry messages, but not scammers. Report it on www.cybercrime.gov.in.”

The advisory encourages users to distinguish between harmless ghosting and suspicious online behaviour, while promoting the official cybercrime reporting portal.

Rule No. 3 warns that while ghosting may hurt, getting scammed hurts worse. Citizens are advised to spot the red flags of cyber fraud — especially in online relationships that quickly turn transactional.

Rule No. 4 takes a firm stand on consent and safety: “If someone won’t take NO for an answer, call us. Dial 112.” The message reinforces that harassment is not romance, and emergency assistance is just a call away.

Set against a red, heart-themed background, the campaign cleverly aligns Valentine’s Day symbolism with public safety messaging. The initiative reflects a growing awareness among law enforcement agencies that cyber-enabled romance scams, financial fraud and online harassment often spike around festive occasions.

With humour as its hook and safety as its core, Assam Police’s Valentine advisory sends out a clear message: fall in love if you must — but don’t fall for fraud.