Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the recent triple murder in Golaghat was a result of 'love-jihad.' He vowed to file a chargesheet within 15 days to try the culprit in a fast-track court.

The shocking incident occurred on July 24 when a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and her parents over family issues, later surrendering to the police in Golaghat district. During his visit to the deceased family, Sarma claimed that the triple murder case provides evidence that 'love-jihad' is a "truth and realistic concept."

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to entice Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

"The deceased family was Hindu, and the accused belongs to the Muslim community. He first introduced himself with a Hindu name on Facebook... the woman learned to use drugs when the couple had gone to Kolkata," the chief minister stated.

According to Sarma, the accused, a mechanical engineer, was a drug addict and involved in trafficking contraband substances. He further claimed that the woman was forcibly impregnated under the influence of injectable drugs and was tortured during her stay at the accused's house, leading her to return to her maternal home.

The woman had previously filed a complaint alleging torture, which led to her husband's imprisonment. Sarma expressed his personal concern about cases where religious identity is concealed on social media to influence women for marriage, leading to situations where they cannot return or face societal acceptance.

Promising a thorough investigation, the chief minister assured that strict action would be taken against the accused. He also discussed setting up a fast-track court and appointing a special public prosecutor for the case.