‘Love, peace, and harmony for greater Assam’: Gaurav Gogoi channels Zubeen Garg in public pledge

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has committed to safeguarding the state's cultural identity and fostering communal harmony through a public declaration on social media.

Drawing inspiration from Assamese artist Zubeen Garg, Gogoi outlined a vision centred on protecting Assam's diverse communities whilst preserving its distinct identity. Gogoi's statement prioritised opposition to divisive forces threatening social cohesion in the northeastern state.

"We will oppose the communal and casteist forces that sow the seeds of fear, doubt, hatred, and discrimination in Assamese society at every step," Gogoi stated in his November 21 tweet, signalling a firm stance against elements he believes threaten Assam's social fabric.

The Congress representative's pledge encompasses environmental conservation, promising to "protect Assam's trees and plants, mountains and hills, rivers and ponds, and all living beings." This commitment addresses growing concerns about ecological degradation in the biodiversity-rich region.

Gogoi emphasised a humanitarian approach, vowing to assist vulnerable populations and respect all religious and caste groups. His declaration aims to position Assam as an example of "unity in diversity" on the global stage whilst maintaining Assamese cultural distinctiveness.

The MP invoked Zubeen Garg, describing him as a "beloved artist of every Assamese," as the philosophical foundation for his commitment. He concluded with patriotic slogans: "Jai Zubeen Da! Jai Maa Assam! Jai Hind!"

The statement comes amid ongoing political discourse about identity politics and cultural preservation in Assam, a state with significant ethnic and religious diversity.