Lovlina Borgohain assures India’s First Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of its first medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after receiving a direct entry into the semifinals of the women’s 75kg boxing event.

The 28-year-old boxer from Assam received a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw, automatically advancing to the last four and guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal.

Lovlina will face Tuvalu’s TKBP Taafaki in the semifinal on July 31, with the winner progressing to the gold medal bout.

This marks the first Commonwealth Games medal of Lovlina’s career, adding to her already illustrious list of achievements that includes medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships.

Having already secured bronze, Lovlina will now aim to upgrade the medal to gold in Glasgow. Her assured podium finish has brought pride to Assam and the nation, while keeping India’s hopes high for a golden finish in the boxing competition.