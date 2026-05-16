Lovlina Borgohain qualifies for 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for both the 2026 Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games after securing her place in India’s boxing team in the women’s 75 kg category during the national selection trials held in Patiala.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are scheduled to begin in Glasgow on July 23, while the Asian Games 2026 will commence in Japan on September 19.

Lovlina reaffirmed her dominance in Indian women’s boxing by defeating Sanamacha Chanu 5-0 in the 75 kg final in a commanding performance.

Apart from Lovlina, Sakshi Chaudhary, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal also secured qualification for both international events amid intense competition and changes in weight categories during the trials.

World championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (65kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) also booked spots in the Indian contingent after winning their respective finals.

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Aditya Pratap Singh qualified only for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The trials were conducted amid administrative uncertainty after the Sports Authority of India suspended the Boxing Federation of India’s assessment-based selection policy midway through the camp, leading the federation to revert to the traditional trial-based selection format.

Lovlina, a former world champion and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, had narrowly missed direct qualification through the Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar last month after failing to reach the final. Under the Boxing Federation of India’s policy, only finalists at the continental championships earned automatic qualification in categories included in both the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old boxer, who won silver at the 2023 Asian Games, secured her berth through a convincing display at the national trials.