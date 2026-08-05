Lovlina Borgohain returns to SAI, says speaking up on India map row was necessary

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday, August 5, returned to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Guwahati, calling it her "second home" and saying she had no regrets about speaking out against the incorrect map of India printed on paper napkins at a restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said the SAI centre was where her boxing journey began and credited it with shaping her career.

"I am feeling very good. This is like my second home. This is where I started, and my life changed here. There is always a room for me, so I come here whenever I want," Lovlina told reporters.

Reflecting on the changes at the training centre over the years, she said the infrastructure has improved significantly since she first joined.

"My life has developed a lot here. Earlier, there was nothing, not even a boxing hall. Now, there are better facilities and even a hotel. It is a completely new phase," she said.

Speaking about the recent India map controversy in Glasgow, Lovlina said she felt it was important to raise the issue rather than remain silent.

"I was feeling bad, and everyone noticed it. We were discussing how such a mistake had happened. I believed that if we remained silent, it would only encourage such mistakes in the future. We had tolerated such things for too long. So I politely told them that we did not like what they had done," she said.

She said the response after the incident was encouraging, with the Indian Embassy also taking note of the matter.

"Everyone reacted positively, and the Indian Embassy also responded. We have now seen that the map has been corrected. It may seem like a small matter to them, but it is a big issue for us. I believe such incidents shape how people perceive India," she said.

Asked how she managed to remain calm despite being upset, Lovlina said losing her temper would not have helped.

"I was angry too, but if I had reacted with anger, people would have felt bad. I wanted to express my point without losing my temper. You have to speak with love because that is how you can handle things better," she said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Asian Games, the boxer said winning a gold medal remains her primary objective.

"My goal is always to win gold. I will try my best this time. I won a silver medal at the last Asian Games, which was tougher than the Commonwealth Games. My preparation is going well, the competition is ongoing, and I believe I can win a gold medal," she said.

Lovlina also expressed confidence in the future of sports in the Northeast, saying the region continues to produce exceptional athletes.

"Northeast athletes have a lot of potential, and many new talents are coming up. Hopefully, a new sporting era for the Northeast has begun," she said.