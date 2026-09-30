Lovlina Borgohain scripts history, enters second straight Asian Games final

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in the women’s 75kg semi-final to enter the gold-medal bout at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Olympic bronze medallist secured a closely fought victory over Bogdanova to reach her second consecutive Asian Games final.

With the win, Lovlina has assured India of at least a silver medal in the women’s 75kg category.

She also became the first Indian woman boxer to reach back-to-back Asian Games finals.

Lovlina had won the women’s 75kg gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she secured qualification for the Paris Olympics.

The Assam boxer will now compete for the gold medal in the final.