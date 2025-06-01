Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain is set to open the doors to the Lovlina Boxing Academy in Guwahati on June 3, aiming to train and support the next generation of Indian boxers.

The academy's launch will be attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alongside Borgohain, signalling strong state support for the initiative. The facility is designed to provide top-tier coaching, infrastructure, and resources to young boxing talent, particularly from Assam and the Northeast.

“This academy is more than just a training facility; it's a dream realised and a promise kept to myself and to the countless young boys and girls in Assam who dream of stepping into the ring,” Borgohain said. “With the Lovlina Boxing Academy, my deepest desire is to create a nurturing environment where aspiring athletes not only learn the art of boxing but also develop the resilience, discipline, and unwavering spirit needed to succeed.”

The new academy reflects a growing focus on developing sports infrastructure in the region, an area often underrepresented in national-level athletics despite producing notable talent.

Borgohain’s move follows her recent return to the ring at the 38th National Games, where she won gold in the women’s 75kg category, defeating Chandigarh's Pranshu Rathore with a unanimous 5-0 decision. It was her first bout since competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With a strong legacy in Indian boxing and a growing voice in athlete development, Borgohain’s new venture is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of Indian boxing.