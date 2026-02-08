Lovlina Borgohain shines again, wins Women’s 75 kg title at Boxam Elite International

Assam’s star boxer and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added another achievement to her illustrious career by winning the Women’s 75 kg title at the Boxam Elite International tournament on February 7.

Lovlina put up a strong and confident performance in the final, defeating England’s Mary-Kate Smith by a 4:1 split decision. The bout was closely contested, but Lovlina’s experience, sharp punches and ring control helped her dominate crucial rounds and secure the victory.

This win once again highlights Lovlina’s consistency on the international stage and her ability to perform under pressure. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist continues to make Assam and the country proud with her dedication and hard work.

Lovlina’s latest triumph is seen as an important boost as she prepares for upcoming international competitions, reaffirming her status as one of India’s top boxers.