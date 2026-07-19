Lovlina Borgohain to bring more glory to India at Commonwealth Games: Assam BJP

BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Brojen Mahanta on July 19 congratulated Olympian Lovlina Borgohain on being chosen as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence that the accomplished boxer would bring further laurels to the nation through her exceptional performance.

The Indian Olympic Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have designated Borgohain as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the Games to be held in Glasgow, England.

In a media statement, Mahanta also extended his best wishes to all athletes representing India at the Commonwealth Games, including distinguished lawn bowl players Nayanmoni Saikia and Putul Sonowal, and wished the entire Indian contingent resounding success.

Mahanta further noted that alongside achievements in sports, the Assamese film fraternity has continued to elevate the prestige of the state at both national and international levels. He expressed pride that “Juiful,” written, directed and produced by Jadumoni Dutta, has been honoured with the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Assamese Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Congratulating everyone associated with the film, Mahanta said the recognition signifies the resurgence of Assamese cinema, which has completed more than a century of its glorious journey. He also highlighted that the film “Article 370” received the honour of Best Feature Film at the National Film Awards.

Mahanta added that the Assam Budget 2026–27, presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, has introduced several visionary initiatives aimed at accelerating the growth of the state’s sporting and cultural sectors.

He said the state government has earmarked budgetary provisions for the production of feature films based on the lives of Veer Lachit Borphukan and Swahid Kushal Konwar. He further informed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already held a special consultation with filmmaker Aditya Dhar regarding the proposed cinematic portrayal of Veer Lachit Borphukan’s life and legacy.